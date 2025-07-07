Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts a change of command ceremony on June 26, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Col. Stephen Skells relinquished command to Col. Steven Lacy after two years of dedicated service to the 207th MIB(T).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969348
    VIRIN: 250626-A-FG870-7243
    Filename: DOD_111136187
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download