    Iowa National Guard JRTC 25-08 recap

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger, Sgt. Ruth Harrington, Spc. Diana Nguyen, Sgt. Ryan Reed and Spc. Armani Wilson

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, with support from enabling units, conducts JRTC rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 1-21, 2025. JRTC 25-08 tested the 2/34th IBCT’s readiness to conduct unified land operations and reinforced the Iowa National Guard’s commitment to being trained, equipped and always ready. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Iowa National Guard JRTC 25-08 recap, by 1SG Jason Everett, SSG Annalise Guckenberger, SGT Ruth Harrington, SPC Diana Nguyen, SGT Ryan Reed and SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Joint Readines Training Center
    Iowa National Guard
    JRTC 25-08

