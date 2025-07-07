Iowa National Guard JRTC 25-08 recap

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, with support from enabling units, conducts JRTC rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 1-21, 2025. JRTC 25-08 tested the 2/34th IBCT’s readiness to conduct unified land operations and reinforced the Iowa National Guard’s commitment to being trained, equipped and always ready. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|07.07.2025
|07.08.2025 13:46
|Video Productions
|969334
|250707-Z-XK345-1001
|DOD_111135988
|00:01:33
|LOUISIANA, US
|3
|3
