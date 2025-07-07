Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment test EcoFlow power supplies, Invisio headsets, Silvus Radios and eBee UAS' for aerial mapping during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)