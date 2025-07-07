Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment test EcoFlow power supplies, Invisio headsets, Silvus Radios and eBee UAS' for aerial mapping during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.
