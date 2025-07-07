Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.27.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment test EcoFlow power supplies, Invisio headsets, Silvus Radios and eBee UAS' for aerial mapping during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 09:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

