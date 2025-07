Change of command for NATO troops in Latvia (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia has been out on parade to mark a change of command.

Synopsis

NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia is under new command. Led by Canada, it is made up of troops from 14 NATO Allies – Albania, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.



NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance is a key part of its strengthened deterrence and defence posture. It comprises eight multinational battlegroups, provided by framework nations and other contributing Allies on a voluntary, fully sustainable and rotational basis.



Footage includes various shots of NATO troops lined up in formation at their base in Adazi, Latvia.

Transcript

(00:00) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – NATO TROOPS IN LINE AT TRANSFER OF AUTHORITY CEREMONY IN LATVIA

(00:37) MEDIUM SHOT – NATO TROOPS STAND AT EASE IN LINE

(00:40) CLOSE SHOT – FACE OF FEMALE CANADIAN SOLDIER

(00:44) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIER WALKING IN FRONT OF LINE-UP

(00:49) CLOSE SHOT – FACE OF MALE SPANISH SOLDIER WITH NATO TROOPS BEHIND IN LINE

(00:55) CLOSE SHOT – CANADIAN FEMALE SOLDIER IN LINE-UP WITH NATO TROOPS ALONGSIDE

(01:00) MEDIUM SHOT – PATCHES AND FLAGS ON UNIFORMS OF NATO TROOPS

(01:07) CLOSE SHOT – ITALIAN SOLDIERS IN LINE-UP

(01:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS IN LINE-UP

(01:24) VARIOUS SLOW-MO SHOTS (NO SOUND) – FEMALE CANADIAN SOLDIER WITH HER COLLEAGUES IN LINE-UP

(01:38) CLOSE SLOW-MO SHOT (NO SOUND) – POLISH SOLDIER STOOD WITH COLLEAGUES IN LINE-UP

(01:42) CLOSE SLOW-MO SHOT (NO SOUND) - SWEDISH SOLDIER IN LINE-UP

(01:47) VARIOUS SLOW-MO SHOTS (NO SOUND) – DANISH SOLDIER IN LINE-UP WITH NATO TROOPS

(01:59) CLOSE SLOW-MO SHOT (NO SOUND) – US SOLDIER IN LINE-UP

(02:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – TROOPS ON THE PARADE GROUND STANDING TO ATTENTION, SALUTING AND STANDING IN LINE

(02:20) VARIOUS SLOW-MO SHOTS (NO SOUND) NATO TROOPS STOOD IN LINE AT PARADE GROUND FOLLOWED BY CLAPPING

(02:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO TROOPS CLAPPING

(02:41) MEDIUM SHOT – NATO TROOPS IN LINE-UP BEING DISMISSED

(02:44) MEDIUM SLOW-MO SHOT – NATO TROOPS STANDING TO ATTENTION

(02:49) VARIOUS SHOTS – FLAGS AND PATCHES ON THE ARMS OF UNIFORMS OF NATO TROOPS

(03:49) MEDIUM SLOW-MO SHOT (NO SOUND) – CANADIAN FLAG BLOWING IN WIND

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.