    12 CAB Change of Command

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.02.2025

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) holds a change of command ceremony at July 2, 2025 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany. The brigade’s outgoing commander, Col. Ryan C. Kendall, relinquished command to Col. Adam R. Bock. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969331
    VIRIN: 250702-A-EX530-2001
    Filename: DOD_111135968
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM, USAREUR-AF, 7 Army Training Command, 7 ATC, European Support 2025, Strong Europe

