Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Tests FPV Lethality During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    05.21.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted (FPV) drone training during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania from May 17 to 21. The Herd is testing purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones against autonomous moving targets to improve battlefield readiness.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969323
    VIRIN: 250521-A-XY121-1020
    Filename: DOD_111135951
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Tests FPV Lethality During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEFENDER
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    project convergence
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download