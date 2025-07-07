173rd Airborne Brigade Tests FPV Lethality During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted (FPV) drone training during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania from May 17 to 21. The Herd is testing purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones against autonomous moving targets to improve battlefield readiness.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
