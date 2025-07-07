Personal Property Debris Removal mission continues in Buncombe County, NC Broll

Crews continue the Personal Property Debris mission in Buncombe County, North Carolina June 29, 2025. More than 982,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed since work began in the county.
