Gene Morisani, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Chief of the Construction Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In a discussion with Gene Morisani, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District Chief of the Construction Division, talks about the Construction Division's ongoing construction projects in Florida, which primarily focus on ecosystem restoration, coastal storm risk management, and navigation improvements that keep this well-oiled machine running.