    Gene Morisani, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Chief of the Construction Division

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    In a discussion with Gene Morisani, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District Chief of the Construction Division, talks about the Construction Division's ongoing construction projects in Florida, which primarily focus on ecosystem restoration, coastal storm risk management, and navigation improvements that keep this well-oiled machine running.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 07:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969318
    VIRIN: 250707-A-BO243-7347
    Filename: DOD_111135847
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    USACE, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Construction Division

