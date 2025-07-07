478th Army Reserve unit conducts parachute training on Lake Okeechobee

LAKE OKEECHOBEE --U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) and paratroopers assigned to the British 4th Parachute Regiment, conducted land and water airborne operations during Lagoon Leap 2025, in Homestead Air Base and a Deliberate Water Jump into Lake Okeechobee Fla., May 14-16th, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 06:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969317
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-BO243-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_111135823
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
