InFocus: NAVSUP Sigonella Change of Command

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Vetsch, incoming commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Sigonella, relieves Capt. Shannon W. Walker, outgoing commanding officer of NAVSUP Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, on June 26, 2025. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
