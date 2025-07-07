Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: NAVSUP Sigonella Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Vetsch, incoming commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Sigonella, relieves Capt. Shannon W. Walker, outgoing commanding officer of NAVSUP Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, on June 26, 2025. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 03:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969315
    VIRIN: 250626-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_111135662
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: NAVSUP Sigonella Change of Command, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP, NASSIG, InFocus, Sigonella, FLC Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download