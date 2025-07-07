InFocus: NAVSUP Sigonella Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Vetsch, incoming commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Sigonella, relieves Capt. Shannon W. Walker, outgoing commanding officer of NAVSUP Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, on June 26, 2025. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)