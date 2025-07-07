Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors, Marines conduct nighttime enroute care drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct a nighttime enroute care drill on an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D 25.3, during a at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, June 30, 2025. This drill demonstrates a rapid, light and agile expeditionary medical capability trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, and enroute critical care. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: All You Got composed by Adam Fligsten and Alonzo Duncan / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 05:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969314
    VIRIN: 250708-M-EX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111135645
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DARWIN, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Marines conduct nighttime enroute care drill, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Critical Care Nurse
    VMM 363
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    Navy
    Corpsman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download