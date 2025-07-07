Sailors, Marines conduct nighttime enroute care drill

U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct a nighttime enroute care drill on an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D 25.3, during a at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, June 30, 2025. This drill demonstrates a rapid, light and agile expeditionary medical capability trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, and enroute critical care. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: All You Got composed by Adam Fligsten and Alonzo Duncan / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|07.07.2025
|07.08.2025 05:29
|Video Productions
|969314
|250708-M-EX118-1001
|DOD_111135645
|00:00:40
|DARWIN, AU
|1
|1
