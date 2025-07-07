Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UMGC Field Study: Venice

    VENICE, ITALY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe field study program in Venice, Italy. Through field studies, military-affiliated students can earn college credit while meeting on-site in a historic European city for an academically immersive itinerary. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 03:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 969313
    VIRIN: 250626-F-QR554-2810
    Filename: DOD_111135639
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VENICE, IT

    This work, UMGC Field Study: Venice, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Aviano, University of Maryland Global Campus, Field Studies, Education

