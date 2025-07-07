An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe field study program in Venice, Italy. Through field studies, military-affiliated students can earn college credit while meeting on-site in a historic European city for an academically immersive itinerary. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 03:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|969313
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-QR554-2810
|Filename:
|DOD_111135639
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VENICE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UMGC Field Study: Venice, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.