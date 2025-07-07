U.S. Air Force 353rd Special Operations Wing participates in Exercise Balikatan 25, Philippines, April 21 to May 9, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969285
|VIRIN:
|250513-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111135375
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25 Strengthens US, Philippine Alliance, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.