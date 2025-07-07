Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25 Strengthens US, Philippine Alliance

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force 353rd Special Operations Wing participates in Exercise Balikatan 25, Philippines, April 21 to May 9, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    American Forces Network Pacific
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK 25
    Philippines

