PALS 25 Introductory Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969284" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps are co-hosting the 2025 Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila, Philippines, July 8-10, 2025. The purpose of PALS 25 is to bring together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, maritime, and military leaders from allied and partner nations with key interest in the Indo-Pacific. Established by MARFORPAC in 2015, PALS continues to bring together a growing list of allied and partner nations. Since the symposium’s development, several ally and partner militaries from participating nations have co-hosted, including from Japan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and for the first time, the Republic of the Philippines. The growing list of co-hosts demonstrates the depth of commitment among our Allies and partners to a more capable combined force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "REASONS" by Ardent Memories)