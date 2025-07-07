MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Trap House composed Thomas Coster Jr. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)