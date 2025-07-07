U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Trap House composed Thomas Coster Jr. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 05:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969283
|VIRIN:
|250702-M-LU593-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111135373
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
