    MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Trap House composed Thomas Coster Jr. / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 05:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969283
    VIRIN: 250702-M-LU593-3001
    Filename: DOD_111135373
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMP; rifle range; T-CCC; MRF-D 25.3; marksmanship; Marines

