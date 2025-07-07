Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering Battle of Saipan, 81 Years

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    06.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation brings awareness to the Battle of Saipan 81st
    anniversary and was created in Adobe After Effects at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam,
    June 18, 2025. The Battle of Saipan lasted 24 days ending on July 9, 1944, when U.S. forces
    declared the island secured. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969282
    VIRIN: 250618-M-UG963-1001
    Filename: DOD_111135363
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DEDEDO, GU

    USMC, MCB Camp Blaz, Indo-Pacific, Battle of Saipan, 81 years, WWII

