Remembering Battle of Saipan, 81 Years

This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation brings awareness to the Battle of Saipan 81st
anniversary and was created in Adobe After Effects at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam,
June 18, 2025. The Battle of Saipan lasted 24 days ending on July 9, 1944, when U.S. forces
declared the island secured. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
