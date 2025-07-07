Remembering Battle of Saipan, 81 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation brings awareness to the Battle of Saipan 81st

anniversary and was created in Adobe After Effects at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam,

June 18, 2025. The Battle of Saipan lasted 24 days ending on July 9, 1944, when U.S. forces

declared the island secured. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)