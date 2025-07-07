AFWERX & SpaceWERX SBIR/STTR Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFWERX and SpaceWERX support small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, helping them navigate the federal acquisition process and connect with Air Force and Space Force customers. These programs provide funding and resources across multiple phases—from feasibility and prototyping to commercialization—while encouraging both independent and research-partnered innovation. With initiatives like Open and Specific Topic solicitations, Challenge events, and STRATFI/TACFI funding, AFWERX and SpaceWERX accelerate the development and transition of dual-use technologies that strengthen national defense and benefit the commercial market. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant)