AFWERX and SpaceWERX support small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, helping them navigate the federal acquisition process and connect with Air Force and Space Force customers. These programs provide funding and resources across multiple phases—from feasibility and prototyping to commercialization—while encouraging both independent and research-partnered innovation. With initiatives like Open and Specific Topic solicitations, Challenge events, and STRATFI/TACFI funding, AFWERX and SpaceWERX accelerate the development and transition of dual-use technologies that strengthen national defense and benefit the commercial market. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969248
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-IX606-1001
|PIN:
|254003
|Filename:
|DOD_111134658
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFWERX & SpaceWERX SBIR/STTR Overview, by Jennifer B Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.