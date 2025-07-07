Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX & SpaceWERX SBIR/STTR Overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Jennifer B Bryant 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX and SpaceWERX support small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, helping them navigate the federal acquisition process and connect with Air Force and Space Force customers. These programs provide funding and resources across multiple phases—from feasibility and prototyping to commercialization—while encouraging both independent and research-partnered innovation. With initiatives like Open and Specific Topic solicitations, Challenge events, and STRATFI/TACFI funding, AFWERX and SpaceWERX accelerate the development and transition of dual-use technologies that strengthen national defense and benefit the commercial market. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant)

    Small Business Innovation Research
    AFWERX
    Small Business Technology Transfer
    SpaceWERX

