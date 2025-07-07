Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day or Night, the 50th ARS refuels the fight

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook          

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conduct an air refueling mission with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron over the Southeastern United States, June 30, 2025. The KC-135 has provided core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force since 1957, extending the range and endurance of aircraft like the F-15E, which can carry up to 23,000 pounds of munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969242
    VIRIN: 250630-F-BQ566-2001
    Filename: DOD_111134505
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    Marine Helicopter Squadron One
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    U.S. Air Force

