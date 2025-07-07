Day or Night, the 50th ARS refuels the fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conduct an air refueling mission with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron over the Southeastern United States, June 30, 2025. The KC-135 has provided core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force since 1957, extending the range and endurance of aircraft like the F-15E, which can carry up to 23,000 pounds of munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)