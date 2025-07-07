Day or Night, the 50th ARS refuels the fight

Aircrew assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron conduct an air refueling mission with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron over the Southeastern United States, June 30, 2025. The KC-135 has provided core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force since 1957, extending the range and endurance of aircraft like the F-15E, which can carry up to 23,000 pounds of munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969242
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-BQ566-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111134505
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
