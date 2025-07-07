The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory welcomed Col. Thomas A. Summers and his family during a Change of Command ceremony, June 25. Outgoing commander, Col. Matthew H. Hoefer and his family were sent off with deep gratitude for their service to USAARL and the Fort Rucker community.
Forge the Future.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969239
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-PA214-8338
|Filename:
|DOD_111134462
|Length:
|00:34:16
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAARL Change of Command, by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.