    USAARL Change of Command

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Laren Vance Fleming 

    U. S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory welcomed Col. Thomas A. Summers and his family during a Change of Command ceremony, June 25. Outgoing commander, Col. Matthew H. Hoefer and his family were sent off with deep gratitude for their service to USAARL and the Fort Rucker community.

    Forge the Future.

