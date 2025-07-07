USAARL Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory welcomed Col. Thomas A. Summers and his family during a Change of Command ceremony, June 25. Outgoing commander, Col. Matthew H. Hoefer and his family were sent off with deep gratitude for their service to USAARL and the Fort Rucker community.



Forge the Future.