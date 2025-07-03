Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hercules in Sync: C-130s Launch in Formation Over Rosecrans

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Two C-130 Hercules aircraft take off in formation at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, July 2, 2025. The flights were part of routine training to maintain aircrew proficiency and included airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969233
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-UP142-8424
    Filename: DOD_111134423
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    C-130 Hercules
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

