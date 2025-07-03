Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoutout from Philadelphia Independence Day Parade Participants from NAVSUP WSS

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by alexzander johnson 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Officers and Sailors from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support represented the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia's Independence Day parade, honoring our nation's birthday in the city where the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps were established 250 years ago in 1775. NAVSUP WSS was also established in Philadelphia as the Aviation Supply Office in 1941 at The Navy Yard and now supports nearly 300 ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 11:12
    Category: Greetings
    This work, Shoutout from Philadelphia Independence Day Parade Participants from NAVSUP WSS, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    Independence Day Parade
    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

