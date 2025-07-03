VMA-231 celebrates history with its final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Cherry Point

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 conducted a ceremony to celebrate its last AV-8B Harrier II flight before its deactivation in September to celebrate the squadron's history with the Harrier, May 29, 2025. In 2026, the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 231 and prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 10:49
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|969231
VIRIN:
|250528-M-OV696-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111134366
Length:
|00:04:15
Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
