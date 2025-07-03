VMA-231 celebrates history with its final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Cherry Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 conducted a ceremony to celebrate its last AV-8B Harrier II flight before its deactivation in September to celebrate the squadron's history with the Harrier, May 29, 2025. In 2026, the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 231 and prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)