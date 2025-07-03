Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMA-231 celebrates history with its final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 conducted a ceremony to celebrate its last AV-8B Harrier II flight before its deactivation in September to celebrate the squadron's history with the Harrier, May 29, 2025. In 2026, the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 231 and prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969231
    VIRIN: 250528-M-OV696-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111134366
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CAS
    legacy
    readiness
    2D MAW
    USMCNews
    aviation news

