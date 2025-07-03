Letterkenny Munitions Center Change of Command Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the Change of Command ceremony for the Letterkenny Munitions Center in Chambersburg, Pa. which took place on June 26, 2025 for outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton and incoming Commander Lt. Col. Jim Beecher, and was officiated by Col. Franyate Taylor, Commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity.

(Video courtesy Joshua Shinn, Letterkenny Army Depot)