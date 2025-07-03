Letterkenny Munitions Center Change of Command Ceremony 2025

This is the Change of Command ceremony for the Letterkenny Munitions Center in Chambersburg, Pa. which took place on June 26, 2025 for outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton and incoming Commander Lt. Col. Jim Beecher, and was officiated by Col. Franyate Taylor, Commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity.
(Video courtesy Joshua Shinn, Letterkenny Army Depot)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969226
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-YZ466-8527
|PIN:
|260625
|Filename:
|DOD_111134242
|Length:
|00:25:16
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
