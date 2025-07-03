Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Munitions Center Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Munitions Center

    This is the Change of Command ceremony for the Letterkenny Munitions Center in Chambersburg, Pa. which took place on June 26, 2025 for outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton and incoming Commander Lt. Col. Jim Beecher, and was officiated by Col. Franyate Taylor, Commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity.
    (Video courtesy Joshua Shinn, Letterkenny Army Depot)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 08:27
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

