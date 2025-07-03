Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D: 25.3: Mid-Deployment Message

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 give a message for the mid-point of their deployment, July 7, 2025.  MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

