MRF-D: 25.3: Mid-Deployment Message

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 give a message for the mid-point of their deployment, July 7, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|07.06.2025
|07.07.2025 06:32
|Video Productions
|969219
|250707-M-EX118-2001
|DOD_111134048
|00:03:29
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|1
