Lance Cpl. Flores Promotes During Koa Moana 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Flores, a landing support specialist and Nebraska native with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, promotes to his current rank during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 4, 2025. Koa Moana 2025 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
