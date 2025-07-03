Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Flores Promotes During Koa Moana 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAU

    07.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Flores, a landing support specialist and Nebraska native with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, promotes to his current rank during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 4, 2025. Koa Moana 2025 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 03:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969217
    VIRIN: 250704-M-CQ925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111133914
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Flores Promotes During Koa Moana 2025, by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    friendship
    1st MLG
    Palau
    Koa Moana
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download