    Zama Pulse June - July 2025 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - U.S. Army Japan Change of Command Ceremony
    - Army Week on Camp Zama
    - Bilateral Hand Signal Training
    - Peace Memorial Park Cleanup
    - Beach Cleanup in Kyogamisaki
    - Zama Middle High School News Report
    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 20:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 969216
    VIRIN: 250707-A-MS361-8836
    Filename: DOD_111133905
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse June - July 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

