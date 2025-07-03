Zama Pulse June - July 2025 edition

Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- U.S. Army Japan Change of Command Ceremony
- Army Week on Camp Zama
- Bilateral Hand Signal Training
- Peace Memorial Park Cleanup
- Beach Cleanup in Kyogamisaki
- Zama Middle High School News Report
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|07.06.2025
|07.06.2025 20:37
|Newscasts
|969216
|250707-A-MS361-8836
|DOD_111133905
|00:07:41
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
