Coast Guard rescues two boys from Roads End Point Cliff in Oregon

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, rescued two 14-year-old boys from a cliff at Roads End Point, Oregon on July 5, 2025. The local fire departments were unable to safely rescue the boys due to the cliff. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
