    Coast Guard rescues two boys from Roads End Point Cliff in Oregon

    LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, rescued two 14-year-old boys from a cliff at Roads End Point, Oregon on July 5, 2025. The local fire departments were unable to safely rescue the boys due to the cliff. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969213
    VIRIN: 250705-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111133896
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

