    CP25 MEDSITE IN COLÓN

    COLóN, PANAMA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250629-N-DF135-1002
    CP25 Physical Therapy
    COLÓN, Panama (June 29, 2025) Cmdr. Laura Riebel and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Julio Palacios, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), treat a patient with physical therapy techniques at a medsite in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969210
    VIRIN: 250629-N-DF135-1002
    Filename: DOD_111133779
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: COLóN, PA

    This work, CP25 MEDSITE IN COLÓN, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

