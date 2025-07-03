250629-N-DF135-1002
CP25 Physical Therapy
COLÓN, Panama (June 29, 2025) Cmdr. Laura Riebel and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Julio Palacios, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), treat a patient with physical therapy techniques at a medsite in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969210
|VIRIN:
|250629-N-DF135-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111133779
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|COLóN, PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25 MEDSITE IN COLÓN, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.