22nd MEU (SOC) | Resupply at Sea During COMPTUEX

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a resupply at sea aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 1, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|07.01.2025
|07.06.2025 12:31
|B-Roll
|969207
|250701-M-DB868-1001
|1001
|DOD_111133702
|00:04:55
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
