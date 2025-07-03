Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    From the field to their families, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, and one service member from the Kosovo Security Force, send heartfelt messages home in honor of Father’s Day during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 25-08, June 8, 2025, at Fort Polk, La. Though far from home, these dedicated dads share their love and support with the ones who matter most. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969205
    VIRIN: 250614-A-AY917-9868
    Filename: DOD_111133638
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform, by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download