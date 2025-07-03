Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From the field to their families, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, and one service member from the Kosovo Security Force, send heartfelt messages home in honor of Father’s Day during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 25-08, June 8, 2025, at Fort Polk, La. Though far from home, these dedicated dads share their love and support with the ones who matter most. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)