    Coast Guard responds with unified command to flooding near Kerrville, Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard aircrews respond to an area affected by flash flooding near Kerrville, Texas. As of July 5th, The Coast Guard has conducted 12 flights to the affected area, and rescued 15 campers from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Tx, yesterday. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer remained with victims of the flooding, providing medical assistance to and aiding with the evacuation efforts of 230 victims into assisting agencies air assets.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 01:31
