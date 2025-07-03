Coast Guard responds with unified command to flooding near Kerrville, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard aircrews respond to an area affected by flash flooding near Kerrville, Texas. As of July 5th, The Coast Guard has conducted 12 flights to the affected area, and rescued 15 campers from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Tx, yesterday. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer remained with victims of the flooding, providing medical assistance to and aiding with the evacuation efforts of 230 victims into assisting agencies air assets.