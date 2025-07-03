Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Drill

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250702-A-DT406-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2025) Sailors and Marines participate in a mass casualty drill aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, Pacific Ocean, July 2, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969194
    VIRIN: 250702-A-DT406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111133420
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MANTA, EC

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    navy partnerships
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

