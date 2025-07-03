250702-A-DT406-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2025) Sailors and Marines participate in a mass casualty drill aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, Pacific Ocean, July 2, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969194
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-DT406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111133420
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mass Casualty Drill, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.