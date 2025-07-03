Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU (SOC) | Small Boat Operations During COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) transport Marines on an 11-Meter Naval Special Warfare boat to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, during Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    22d MEU, USN, USMC, USS San Antonio, COMPTUEX, USS Iwo Jima

