22nd MEU (SOC) | Small Boat Operations During COMPTUEX

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) transport Marines on an 11-Meter Naval Special Warfare boat to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, during Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|07.02.2025
|07.06.2025 12:31
|B-Roll
|969193
|250702-M-VB488-1001
|DOD_111133337
|00:01:16
|US
|1
|1
