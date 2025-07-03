22nd MEU (SOC) | Small Boat Operations During COMPTUEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) transport Marines on an 11-Meter Naval Special Warfare boat to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, during Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)