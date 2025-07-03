Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Polish- American Freedom Fest

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosted the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest at Powidz Lake in collaboration with the city of Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. The Powidz event capped off a week of Freedom Fest celebrations across USAG Poland's military communities, showcasing the enduring U.S.-Polish alliance through music, shared culture, and community spirit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969192
    VIRIN: 250704-A-CW191-2354
    Filename: DOD_111133254
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target news europe
    USAG Poland
    FreedomFest2025

