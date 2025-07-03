Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Meet Your MRF-D: Forces in Football

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 men’s and women’s soccer teams played soccer against Australian Sailors with the Navy Football Federation Australia at the Darwin Football Stadium, NT, Australia, July 4, 2025. The third annual Forces in Football game celebrated the U.S. Independence Day and highlighted the close relationship between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Stay on the Path composed by Marko Benini and Sarah Todd / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 01:06
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Forces in Football, ADF, community relations, MRF-D 25.3, soccer, Marines

