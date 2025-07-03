MRF-D 25.3: Meet Your MRF-D: Forces in Football

U.S. Marines and sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 men’s and women’s soccer teams played soccer against Australian Sailors with the Navy Football Federation Australia at the Darwin Football Stadium, NT, Australia, July 4, 2025. The third annual Forces in Football game celebrated the U.S. Independence Day and highlighted the close relationship between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Stay on the Path composed by Marko Benini and Sarah Todd / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
