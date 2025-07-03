Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the Military Family Picnic, July 04, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the Military Family Picnic, July 04, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 23:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 969186
    Filename: DOD_111133175
    Length: 00:32:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the Military Family Picnic, July 04, 2025, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLOTUS
    WHCA
    POTUS
    Family Picnic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download