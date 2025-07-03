President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the Military Family Picnic, July 04, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 23:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|969186
|Filename:
|DOD_111133175
|Length:
|00:32:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the Military Family Picnic, July 04, 2025, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.