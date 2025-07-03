Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Squadron 8 wishes America a Happy 249th Birthday!

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    Amphibious Squadron 8 wishes America a Happy 249th Birthday!

    In its 250th year, the U.S. Navy remains where it matters, when it matters—operating at sea and ashore to protect the American way of life and advance our strategic goals around the globe. On our Nation’s 249th birthday, the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit stand ready to deliver peace through strength with a lethal blue-green team capable of operating close to shore with precision, delivering decisive combat power from the sea, reassuring our allies and partners, and being ready to respond to contingency missions as called upon by our Nation’s leaders. Whenever, wherever: we have the watch. Happy Birthday to the United States of America!

    4th Of July
    Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)
    Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise
    navy/marine corps integration
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

