Amphibious Squadron 8 wishes America a Happy 249th Birthday!
In its 250th year, the U.S. Navy remains where it matters, when it matters—operating at sea and ashore to protect the American way of life and advance our strategic goals around the globe. On our Nation’s 249th birthday, the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit stand ready to deliver peace through strength with a lethal blue-green team capable of operating close to shore with precision, delivering decisive combat power from the sea, reassuring our allies and partners, and being ready to respond to contingency missions as called upon by our Nation’s leaders. Whenever, wherever: we have the watch. Happy Birthday to the United States of America!
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969180
|VIRIN:
|250701-N-FN990-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111133089
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Amphibious Squadron 8 wishes America a Happy 249th Birthday!, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
