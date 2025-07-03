Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFF Navy Band plays in Panama CIty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250629-A-DT406-1001 PANAMA CITY (June 29, 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters," performs at Plaza Herrera. Panama City, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led missions since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969179
    VIRIN: 250629-A-DT406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111133086
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFF Navy Band plays in Panama CIty, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise, USNS Comfort, CP25, Enduring Promise, US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download