Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts June 28, 2025, Broll. Debris is moved to a temporary off-load site where it will be collected and taken to a temporary debris management site for processing.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969178
|VIRIN:
|250628-A-GI410-2939
|Filename:
|DOD_111133056
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts June 28, 2025 Broll, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.