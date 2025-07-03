Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Property Debris Removal in McDowell County, NC June 29, 2025 broll

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Crews continue the Personal Property Debris mission in McDowell County, North Carolina June 29, 2025. More than 47,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed since work began in the county.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969176
    VIRIN: 250629-A-GI410-7220
    Filename: DOD_111133052
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE, Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Helene response

