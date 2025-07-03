22nd MEU(SOC) | Mass Casualty Exercise Aboard USS San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a mass casualty exercise as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 30, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)