    22nd MEU(SOC) | Mass Casualty Exercise Aboard USS San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Emma Shattuck 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a mass casualty exercise as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 30, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969175
    VIRIN: 250630-M-EH009-2001
    Filename: DOD_111133011
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Mass Casualty Exercise Aboard USS San Antonio, by 2LT Emma Shattuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22d MEU(SOC), USMC, USS San Antonio, USN, COMPTUEX, Corpsmen

