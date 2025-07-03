On an early & drizzly morning just days before July 4th, a small army of Corps of Engineers QA specialists and contractors met in Canton, North Carolina, for the simple task of pouring a concrete slab.
But this is no ordinary concrete placement. Once cured, the slab will serve as the foundation of the city’s temporary fire station, decimated by Hurricane Helene in late September. In a community surrounded on all sides by dense forests, a functional fire station is a must.
Construction of the main fire station structure will begin mid-July.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969174
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-GI410-8924
|Filename:
|DOD_111132958
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE hurricane relief team ensures firm foundation for Canton Fire Station broll, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.