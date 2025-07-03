Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    257th Army band parades for Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 257th Army Band, District of Columbia National Guard, march past National Independence Day Parade attendees on Constitution Ave. in Washington July 4th, 2025, playing John Philip Sousa's "Corcoran Cadets March," a composition associated with D.C. National Guard heritage. The Band often supports District parades and the larger National Capital Region with an annual summer concert series. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969173
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-EZ983-1011
    Filename: DOD_111132952
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 257th Army band parades for Independence Day, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians
    257th Army Band
    parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download