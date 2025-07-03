257th Army band parades for Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 257th Army Band, District of Columbia National Guard, march past National Independence Day Parade attendees on Constitution Ave. in Washington July 4th, 2025, playing John Philip Sousa's "Corcoran Cadets March," a composition associated with D.C. National Guard heritage. The Band often supports District parades and the larger National Capital Region with an annual summer concert series. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)