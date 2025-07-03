22nd MEU(SOC) | Replenishment-At-Sea

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a replenishment-at-sea as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 1, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969172
|VIRIN:
|250701-M-EH009-9421
|Filename:
|DOD_111132919
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
