    22nd MEU(SOC) | Replenishment-At-Sea

    07.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore and 2nd Lt. Emma Shattuck

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a replenishment-at-sea as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 1, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWOARG and 22nd MEU (SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU (SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969172
    VIRIN: 250701-M-EH009-9421
    Filename: DOD_111132919
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

