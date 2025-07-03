Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO is ready to protect our people, now and in the future (master)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    While NATO is facing the most pronounced security challenge in more than a generation, the Alliance is more than rising to the challenge.

    Synopsis
    While citizens of NATO countries sleep safely in their beds, troops from their militaries are standing guard, warding off external aggression. While NATO is facing the most pronounced security challenge in more than a generation, the Alliance is more than rising to the challenge.

    At the NATO Summit in The Hague, Allies will agree to increase defence investment to procure new military capabilities while ramping up arms production, ensuring NATO is ready to confront security challenges now and in the future. NATO also remains steadfast in its support of Ukraine’s right to self-defence. With over EUR 20 billion in funding pledged so far this year, Allies stand behind Ukrainians in their pursuit of a just and lasting peace.

    At a time when hard decisions are necessary, Allies are proving they are united by making tough calls and sound investments in a safe and secure future.

    Transcript
    —VOICEOVER IN ENGLISH—

    “It’s two in the morning. A peaceful night. The city is asleep. Not much happening here. And there’s a reason for that.

    Because it’s all happening here.

    At this very moment, thousands of soldiers are on watch, deployed to battlegroups and working around the clock. Dozens of fighter jets are standing by, ready to launch within minutes of alert. Naval fleets patrol the seas, guarding our territory above and below the waves.

    We live in uncertain times. But we can rest assured that our way of life is protected.

    NATO has kept us safe for 76 years and counting. As we face growing security threats, the Alliance is rising to the challenge.

    We are taking action now to make NATO stronger. We will need more resources, forces and capabilities so that we remain prepared to face any threat and can pave the way towards a more peaceful future.”

    Music
    “In the Right Place” by Elias and Trevino

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969167
    VIRIN: 250620-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111132832
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

