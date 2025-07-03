NATO is ready to protect our people, now and in the future (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Transcript

—VOICEOVER IN ENGLISH—



“It’s two in the morning. A peaceful night. The city is asleep. Not much happening here. And there’s a reason for that.



Because it’s all happening here.



At this very moment, thousands of soldiers are on watch, deployed to battlegroups and working around the clock. Dozens of fighter jets are standing by, ready to launch within minutes of alert. Naval fleets patrol the seas, guarding our territory above and below the waves.



We live in uncertain times. But we can rest assured that our way of life is protected.



NATO has kept us safe for 76 years and counting. As we face growing security threats, the Alliance is rising to the challenge.



We are taking action now to make NATO stronger. We will need more resources, forces and capabilities so that we remain prepared to face any threat and can pave the way towards a more peaceful future.”



Music

“In the Right Place” by Elias and Trevino



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.