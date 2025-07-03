Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Liberty Fest

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Mustang Community gather for Osan Liberty Fest at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 4, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969163
    VIRIN: 250704-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111132534
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    IndependenceDay
    July4th
    OsanAB
    51stFighterWing

