    NASK Red White and BOOM 3jul2025

    KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Naval Air Station Kingsville fireworks on July 3, 2025, celebrating Independence Day a day early so personnel can enjoy the day off on the holiday.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 01:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969160
    VIRIN: 250703-N-WO852-5318
    PIN: 03072025
    Filename: DOD_111127987
    Length: 00:20:43
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    This work, NASK Red White and BOOM 3jul2025, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

