Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Celebration Shoutout - Petty Officer 1st Class Jean Zacarias

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Jean Zacarias, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, sends an Independence Day message to Miami residents. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 969156
    VIRIN: 250702-N-RF885-1003
    Filename: DOD_111123533
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SUNRISE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Celebration Shoutout - Petty Officer 1st Class Jean Zacarias, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    July 4th
    Miami-Dade
    Career Recruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download