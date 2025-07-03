July 4th Celebration Shoutout - Petty Officer 1st Class Kamal Pereira

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969152" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Kamal Pereira, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, sends an Independence Day message to U.S. Virgin Islands residents. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)