Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Kamal Pereira, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, sends an Independence Day message to U.S. Virgin Islands residents. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|969152
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-RF885-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111123001
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SUNRISE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Celebration Shoutout - Petty Officer 1st Class Kamal Pereira, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
